Sheriff says Black man put photos in nooses at park

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department says photos of Black people who were killed by law enforcement or private citizens that were found hanging by nooses in a Milwaukee park were put there by a Black man trying to teach his son a history lesson and invoke a community conversation. The department said Friday it decided against recommending charges, calling it “a misguided attempt to shed light on a subject difficult to grasp in this country.” The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.