Stormy Friday, the severe threat exists this afternoon

Morning rain…

A few generic thunderstorms will sweep through the region into the lunch rush. There will be breaks in the chance for showers and thunderstorms as well. Yet, it will only allow for the surface to become unstable again. Unstable = thunderstorm development.

Stronger evening storms…

Storm chances will exist all day but severe weather is more likely in the afternoon. Severe weather could develop as far north as the Eau Claire region. But the greatest threat for severe storms has trended south. This threat will include our far southeastern counties (Vernon, Crawford, and Richland) this afternoon. Yet, everyone should plan for severe weather to potentially develop as early as noon and stick around until 8 PM.

If severe weather does develop this afternoon the main threat will be damaging winds. But large hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Hot weekend…

Behind the storms, the heat continues to ramp up. Highs all weekend will be within the upper 80s and paired with slight humidity. It will feel even warmer this weekend as well because of an abundance of sunshine. So get outdoors if you can!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett