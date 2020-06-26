Trump accuses State Senator of ‘rooting’ on protesters before being attacked, blames Democrats for Madison unrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- During a visit to Wisconsin President Donald Trump accused a State Senator of “rooting” on protesters before he was attacked, a stark difference from how the event unfolded caught on cell phone footage and through 27 News eyewitness accounts.

Trump made the remarks at his second campaign stop in Wisconsin at a Fox News Town Hall event in Green Bay.

During the interview, an audience member asked Trump what the administration is doing to prevent violence at protests referencing Tuesday night in Madison which resulted in Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) being assaulted by demonstrators, a firebomb thrown into the City County Building and toppling two iconic statues on the capitol grounds.

Trump singled out Carpenter for being gay and falsely accused him of provoking the protester's destructive actions.

“The person they beat up was a Democrat who happened to be gay. And he was probably out there rooting them on or something because Democrats think it’s wonderful that they’re destroying our country. It’s a very sick thing going on. Nobody has ever seen it,” said Trump at the Fox News event.

According to multiple eyewitness accounts, including 27 News reporter Lance Vesser, and through Carpenter's cell phone footage, protesters charged at the Senator for recording them, eventually bringing him to the ground.

A Madison police incident report about the attack on Carpenter makes no mention of the senator encouraging the protesters.

“All I did was take a picture, then I’m getting punched and kicked multiple times,” Carpenter told 27 News after the incident.

President Trump also said the violence and destruction in Madison could be tied to Wisconsin's Democratic governor, Tony Evers.

"You happen to have a Democrat governor right now. If you would have had Gov. Walker, that wouldn't have happened," Trump said, referring to Wisconsin's former governor, Scott Walker, a Republican.