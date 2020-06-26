Two people hurt in motorcycle crash

TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people were thrown and seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, a car was pulling out of a boat landing on State Highway 35 near the La Crosse/Trempealeau county border when it collided with the motorcycle.

The two riders on the motorcycle, Robert Jewell, 52, and Janet Jewell, 57, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but no one else was hurt.

The driver of the car, Douglas Patterson, 43, and a passenger in the car, were uninjured.