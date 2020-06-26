UW-L Physics distinguishing itself nationally

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) - Another number one national ranking for the UW-La Crosse Physics Department.

Between 2015 and 2017 the University awarded an average of 35 degrees each year.

That's first in the nation among bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on the American Physical Society list according to a UW-L release.

The department chair says the American Institute of Physics says the average in the country is 6.4 degrees.

Department chair Taviare Hawkins, Ph.D. says a diverse faculty creates a welcoming environment.

Hawkins says students have excellent lab opportunities and they can engage in undergraduate research.

The Physics Department also welcomes a Nobel Laureate most every fall to engage with students. Through a University release, Hawkins says, “where else can you have an opportunity to sit down and have lunch with a Nobel Laureate?”

Number two on the list is the California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo, The State University of New York College at Geneseo, Rowan University and then a tie between California State Polytechnic University at Pamona and the U.S. Naval Academy.