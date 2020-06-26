Wisconsin man charged with killing sister, brother-in-law

SUMNER, Wis. (AP) — A warrant is out for a Fort Atkinson man accused of killing his sister and her husband, shooting at a deputy and burning down a house in southeast Wisconsin. Jefferson County prosecutors on Friday charged 62-year-old Kevin P. Anderson with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted intentional first-degree homicide, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson is accused in the fatal shootings of his sister, 57-year-old Nedra Lemke, and her husband, 59-year-old James Lemke. The couple’s bodies were found June 16 in the driveway of a house in the Town of Sumner. A deputy who arrived to check a possible break-in was shot at and returned fire, and the house burned down. The complaint says Anderson and his sister were in a dispute over their father’s will.