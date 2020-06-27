2nd Minnesota inmate dies after testing COVID-19 positive

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State corrections officials say a second Minnesota prison inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Leroy Wallace Bergstrom died at a hospital on Saturday. The department says Bergstrom tested positive for COVID-19 on June 10. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Bergstrom was an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault, Another Faribault inmate, 43-year-old Adrian Raymaar Keys, died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. The Corrections Department says one incarcerated person in Minnesota remains hospitalized.