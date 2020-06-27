Bike Patrol reemerges with good weather

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Even with a number of key events canceled, the La Crosse Police Department's bike patrol continues to roll around town.

It's all in an effort for officers to engage with the community more while getting some exercise.

"Being able to get out here on the bike gives us the ability to get out to the parks, out to the trails where there are many community members enjoying the beautiful scenery of La Crosse, and when we are able to talk to people, it kind of gives us a feel for what the needs are of the city," said Officer Dustin Darling.

All officers on bike patrol are required to have a mask and carry hand sanitizer. Their schedules depend on shift and staffing changes. It also depends on the weather. The bike patrol will continue usually up until Oktoberfest or until the weather stays nice out.