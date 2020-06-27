Bishop ordains four new priests

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse ordained four new priests on Saturday morning.

Due to capacity restrictions, the private mass was live-streamed by the dioceses.

The four new priests are Father Joseph Richards, Father Levi Schmitt, Father Daniel William and Father Samuel McCarty.

Learn more about the new priests below courtesy of Diocese of La Crosse...

Deacon Samuel McCarty, the son of Kyle and Margee McCarty, attended St. Michael Parish in Wausau and is the oldest of six children. The encouragement for his vocation came primarily from the witness of several priests and his family was also a big influence. He now looks forward to spreading the good news of Jesus Christ and being a vessel for His grace in the world. He attended the University of St. Thomas / St. John Vianney Seminary in St. Paul, Minn. and the university of St. Mary of the Lake / Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, Ill.

Deacon Joseph Richards, the son of Deacon Joe and Carol Richards, attended the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman in La Crosse, and is the third of three children. His calling was encouraged by a priest who loved the priesthood. He wishes to bring people the grace and healing of Christ’s sacraments through his ministry. He attended St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn. and the university of St. Mary of the Lake / Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, Ill.

Deacon Levi Schmitt, the son of Joe and Laurie Schmitt, attended Sacred Heart Parish in Elmwood and is the fourth of nine children. He grew up reading the lives of the saints and found his vocational inspiration through their witness to the Faith. He seeks to live in conformity with the Sacred Heart of Jesus and is looking forward to offering the sacrament of confession to his parishioners. He attended the University of St. Thomas / St. John Vianney Seminary in St. Paul, Minn. and St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee.

Deacon Daniel Williams, the son of Daniel and Christine Williams, attended All Saints Parish in Stanley and is the second of two children. He was encouraged to pursue the priesthood by his family and Msgr. James Jones, the priest who baptized him. Taking the directive from Jesus to Peter to “Feed my sheep,” he seeks to feed the people of God with the supernatural gifts Jesus has given us through his Church. He attended the University of St. Thomas / St. John Vianney Seminary in St. Paul, Minn. and St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee.