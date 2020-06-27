Enjoy the great weekend!!!

Weekend weather is looking up…

After a stormy Friday, the weekend is looking quiet. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Even the winds will be pretty light.

Sunday pop up t-storms possible…

There will be a developing southerly breeze on Sunday with a very slight chance of an isolated pop up t-storm later in the afternoon.

Developing stormy pattern next week…

Monday will bring more tstorm possibilities as another system moves in from the west. This will usher in a chance of t-storms almost every day next week. Highs will continue well above average in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity will run high so get ready for sweltering conditions.

Pollen forecast...

Grass pollen counts will be high this weekend, and the mold counts will rise, too. We can thank recent very wet weather for that increase.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden