Girl still missing after Saturday Rock River search

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Dive teams from across Rock County spent another day out on the Rock River near Janesville on Saturday, searching for a 9-year-old girl.

Family members say Madison Billups was last seen in the water near Angler's Park Thursday night.

The search moved Saturday to an area south of there, closer to the Afton boat launch. Crews wrapped up around 7 p.m. and will be returning to search again Sunday morning.

Authorities called off their search early Friday because of storms, but crews were back out again early Saturday morning. The dive team brought a K9 team out to help.

The family says Madison was playing with a boy by the river Thursday. Janesville police said a woman out fishing pulled the boy out, but couldn't reach the girl.

Authorities changed their response Friday from a rescue to a recovery.