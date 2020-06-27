Local ‘Ham’ radio operators participate in field day

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Saturday is Field Day, the nation's largest amateur radio on-the-air event.

The occasion is a trial run for amateur radio operators, also known as "Hams," to test their equipment and communication skills during local or national disaster situations.

"We, and other clubs throughout the U.S., as well as other individual operators at their houses, get on the air for a 24 hour period," Vice President of the Mississippi Valley Amateur Radio Association Bill Kleinschmidt said. "We try to make as many contacts as we possibly can with every Ham radio operator we possibly can, and we try to do it in an emergency type situation way."

The Field Day events kicked off on Saturday and will continue until 1:00 P.M. on June 28th.