La Crescent Fire Department responds to mid-morning house fire

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent Fire Department extinguished a house fire that caused a garage roof to collapse.

No one was injured in the fire, but most of the house was destroyed by smoke and flame damage.

Firefighters were called between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and started putting the flames out.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started after the resident was burning weeds in the front yard with a blow torch and the flames blew into the house. The resident chose not to comment on-camera for News 19.

La Crescent Assistant Chief Terry Meyer said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

" I'm very proud of the number of people that we've got here, the equipment we've got here and the job that they've done to control the fire the best that they could," Assistant Chief Meyer said.

Dakota and Hokah Fire Departments were called for back up and Tri-State Ambulance responded as well.