Man arrested in connection to shooting in downtown La Crosse

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - UPDATE: La Crosse Police are investigating a shooting at a bar in downtown La Crosse. The victim is on life support.

New details have been released by La Crosse Police, the shooting happened just after midnight Saturday morning at The Twisted Moose. Responding officers discovered one person had been shot. That person was taken to a local hospital, and according to police, is on life support.

Police said the alleged suspect, Timothy N. Young, fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later. He was arrested on suspicion of 1st Degree Homicide.

According to online jail records Young is currently being held in the La Crosse County Jail without bond.

Police are calling this an active investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com.

An overnight incident in downtown La Crosse is being investigated. That's according to the La Crosse Police Department. The department would not provide any other immediate information.

Online jail records show that Timothy Neal Young was arrested Saturday on an anticipated charge of 1st-degree intentional murder. Records indicate that the 31-year-old from Spring Grove, Minnesota is being held without bond in the La Crosse County Jail.

La Crosse Police say a press release will be issued sometime Saturday morning.

Several social media posts appear to reference what unfolded overnight.

This morning, the La Crosse downtown community woke up to a senseless tragedy. We are holding those involved close in our hearts and hoping for a miracle. Be kind today. Posted by Howie's on La Crosse on Saturday, June 27, 2020

This morning, our downtown community woke up to a terrible tragedy to a member of the service community. We hope for a miracle. Take care of one another and please be safe. Posted by The Crow on Saturday, June 27, 2020

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.