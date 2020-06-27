Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigating two separate crashes

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate two different crashes that sent people to the hospital.

The first one happened on Thursday and involves a motorcycle versus truck crash in Wellington Township. Authorities say the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Midway Ave. when it rear-end a stopped truck.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by Gundersen Air to the hospital. Three people were in the truck at the time. None of them were hurt. No names have been released at this time.

The second crash happened on Saturday and involves a car versus truck in Angelo Township.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. on Highway 21 and Gillette Ave. The sheriff's department reports that the car was pulling onto eastbound Highway 21 when the truck collided with the driver side of the car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 21 was shutdown for 40 minutes in both directions as crews cleaned up the crash.

No names have been released in the accident as well.