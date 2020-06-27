Virtual visits make healthcare exams easier

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen health System hopes to transition 25% of medical exams to virtual visits by 2021.

Physicians primarily focused on seeing patients with anxiety and depression through telehealth communications during the start of the pandemic, but now they're also seeing people with chronic illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure.

"I think that what we need to look at are what the positives are and this is one piece that I think can be really positive overall because it's going to benefit patients in the long run," Gundersen Health System Dr. Stephanie Neuman said. "Really, we're changing the way that we're delivering care and that's probably going to be a standard moving forward for the rest of my career and the future."

Doctors said technical issues cause the biggest challenge, but Gundersen's technology department offers options for people to practice using web cameras or phones ahead of time.