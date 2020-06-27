Warm and humid stretch

Dry Saturday...

Saturday was a warm one but it wasn't crazy humid out there. We saw highs reach from the low to mid 80s. Saturday evening looks warm and quiet, with light winds. As we head into Sunday, temperatures will return to the 80s but our dew points will be in the low 70s, making it much more humid.

Storms possible Sunday...

We have a slight chance for a few afternoon storms on Sunday as plenty of heat and humidity moves into the region. Dew points in the 70s will give us some fuel for a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon on Sunday, especially to the south of La Crosse across NE Iowa. A couple of the storms could be on the stronger side, but again, this will not be a washout by any means. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Warm pattern sticks around...

We have some pretty warm temperatures for the upcoming week. Most of us should see at least 80 degrees for the next 7 days, with a good majority seeing upper 80s to even near 90. We have multiple chances for scattered and pop-up thunderstorms throughout the week before hopefully drying out by next weekend.

Enjoy your night!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears