Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WABASHA COUNTY…

At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elgin, or 16

miles northeast of Rochester, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

West Albany, Bremen, Millville, Jarrett, County Roads 18 And 4 and

County Roads 79 And 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern

Minnesota.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH