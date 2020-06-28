Storms Possible Sunday Night

Hot and Humid...

Highs on Sunday made it to the upper 80s for most with times of sun and times of clouds. We have a few thunderstorms forming to the west across Southern MN and Northern IA. A stray thunderstorm is possible in the Coulee Region from this initial MCV (mesoscale convective vortex) but the best chances look to stay across SE MN.

Eventually we will see another wave of thunderstorms form overnight and this looks to be the best chance for Western Wisconsin to get in on the action. After midnight through mid morning on Monday looks to be a solid chance for storms that could bring very heavy rain and gusty winds.

Monday then also brings a scattered chance for the afternoon/evening kind of like what we are seeing today. Very scattered and not everybody will see rain. This active pattern continues for the next few days with hot and humid conditions and slight chances for scattered storms. Hopefully we can dry out by the holiday weekend.