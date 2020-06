Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

TORNADO WATCH 315 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON

MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA

WINONA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, CALEDONIA, DODGE CENTER,

PRESTON, ROCHESTER, WABASHA, AND WINONA.