$1 million cash bond set for La Crosse homicide suspect

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Minnesota man accused in a fatal shooting in a La Crosse bar appears on a homicide charge Monday afternoon.

Appearing by video conference, Timothy Young of Spring Grove was charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting death of Anthony Fimple on June 27.

The criminal complaint said Young was denied entry to the La Crosse Bierhaus, formerly the Twisted Moose, around 12:30 a.m. by Fimple.

Surveillance video showed Young coming back about 10-15 minutes later and pulling up in front of the bar-restaurant, getting a handgun from the trunk, walking up and shooting the victim.

Young then walked back to the car, the complaint said, and sped off.

When looking at the surveillance video, police recognized Young from past encounters with him.

About 15 minutes after the shooting, Young was taken into custody by Onalaska Police. After his arrest, the complaint said "Young made several excited utterances related to the incident including, "I don't care, was worth it," "I might have over reached a bit but I had enough of his (explitive)".

During a court appearance Monday afternoon, La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Emily Ruud asked for the high cash bond for Young given the seriousness of crime and that he's facing life in prison if convicted. She also said the state's case is strong given the surveillance video and eyewitnesses to the shooting.

Young's public defender said his client was indigent and asked for a lower cash bond.

Judge Gonzalez sided with prosecutors and called Young a flight risk. She ruled that cash bond was appropriate and set it at $1 million cash.

Young remains in the La Crosse County Jail. His next court appearance is July 14.

