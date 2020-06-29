 Skip to Content

Watch 9 a.m.: City of La Crosse gives COVID-19 update

8:26 am Breaking News, Top Stories

News app viewers can watch coverage here.

The City of La Crosse is giving an update at 9 a.m. on their efforts surrounding COVID-19 and its effects on operations in the city.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, Police Chief Shawn Kudron, and Fire Chief Ken Gilliam are taking part in the briefing.

You can watch here on WXOW.com, our news app, and on our Facebook page.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea
Author Profile Photo

WXOW

Related Articles

Skip to content