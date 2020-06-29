Watch 9 a.m.: City of La Crosse gives COVID-19 update

News app viewers can watch coverage here.

The City of La Crosse is giving an update at 9 a.m. on their efforts surrounding COVID-19 and its effects on operations in the city.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, Police Chief Shawn Kudron, and Fire Chief Ken Gilliam are taking part in the briefing.

