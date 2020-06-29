Flooding in western Wisconsin makes some roads impassable

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — Flash flooding in has made some roads impassable and has forced some residents to evacuate their home in western Wisconsin where up to 6 inches of rain fell by Monday. Baldwin in St. Croix County was among the communities hardest hit by flooding. At least eight families were evacuated from houses near a creek in Baldwin and were taken to a nearby community center. Sheriff’s officials say at least five motorists standing on the roofs of their cars were rescued from rushing water on Highway 63 in the Baldwin area. The storms also flooded roads in the Twin Cities metro area. Police say water covered streets and intersections in Lakeville, Minnesota.