Fresh Express salads recalled in Wisconsin as Cyclospora outbreak continues

(WKOW) -- More salads are being recalled after health officials warned of a growing outbreak of Cyclospora infections.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of reported cases continues to grow with over 200 illnesses. The agencies are advising consumers to avoid some salads sold at Walmart, Hy-Vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco stores.

According to the FDA, all of the recalled salads were manufactured by a Fresh Express production facility in Streamwood, Illinois.

The company issued a precautionary recall Saturday. Wisconsin is included on the list of various states where the products were distributed.

The Fresh Express recall includes only those salads that are clearly marked with the letter Z at the beginning of the Product Code, which is located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package. Products containing the ingredients iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrots AND displaying the Product Code Z178, or a lower number, are recalled.

The company shared a full list of recalled products. Click HERE to see the salads they've included in their precautionary recall.