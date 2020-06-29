Health Dept. warns La Crosse County about risk of 4th of July celebrations

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The 4th of July will bring people together to celebrate but La Crosse County Health Director Jen Rombalski says it's important not to forget we're still in a pandemic.

In the county briefing on Monday, Rombalski emphasized the difference between outdoor and indoor gatherings.

"These should really be in small groups, not large mass gatherings and it would be important for them to be outside, not indoors. Obviously, you wouldn't do fireworks indoors but even thinking about where food is placed and where bathrooms located," said Rombalski.

Rombalski added to not forget masks and to practice social distancing.