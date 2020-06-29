La Crosse County changing way it notifies businesses about COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department makes some changes in the way it tells businesses of a potential exposure to COVID-19.

The county used to let businesses know if they had a high, medium, or low risk exposure to the virus.

Starting Monday, businesses with a high-risk exposure will get notified, while low and medium risk exposures won't get sent to a business unless it involves an employee.

One thing that won't change is that the health department update of their Outbreaks and Investigations page. It gets updated at 4 pm Monday through Friday. Businesses will be added to all three risk categories. Those on the list that reach their 14-day exposure limit are removed.

The health department outlined the procedure to notify a business of a high risk exposure. They will make two attempts to contact them then leave a voicemail message before they're added to the Outbreaks list.

In a statement from the health department, Director Jen Rombalski said, “We want to remind people that this is not a means of blaming or shaming any of those businesses. Many of those businesses on that list have been doing really good practices and have been connecting with us to improve their practices and protect their employees. I want to recognize that there are a few businesses, despite doing everything they can, could still have a case associated with their establishment. No one can completely control all of the factors that come into play with the spread of COVID-19.”