New COVID-19 cases drop slightly in La Crosse Co., 315 more in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The number of new cases continues to increase according to the La Crosse County Health Department.

On Monday, La Crosse County Health said they had 12 new cases. Those are in addition to 19 cases on Saturday and 16 on Sunday.

Combined, La Crosse County's total to is sits at 428.

As of Monday, 171 are considered recovered and 246 active cases in the county.

Overall, the county percent positive rate is now at 3.6 percent.

Two people are currently hospitalized.

The demographics for the cases over the weekend and today involve the following age groups as posted by the county:

Saturday's (6/27) Case Count Numbers:

19 confirmed cases

400 total cases

0 deaths

2 hospitalized

39 negative tests completed

32.7% positive

Saturday's (6/27) Demographics:

15-19 = 1

20-29 = 13

30-39 = 2

40-49 = 1

50-59 = 1

80+ = 1

10 Males & 9 Females

Sunday's (6/28) Case Count Numbers:

16 confirmed cases

416 total cases

0 deaths

2 hospitalized

501 negative tests completed

3.1% positive

Sunday's (6/28) Demographics:

15-19 = 1

20-29 = 8

30-39 = 3

40-49 = 2

50-59 = 2

9 Males & 7 Females

Today's % positive: 17%

Overall % positive: 3.6%

Today's case demographics:

15-19 = 1

20-29 = 4

30-39 = 2

40-49 = 1

50-59 = 1

60-69 = 1

70-79 = 1

1 Unknown

4 Males & 8 Females

The health department did not release symptom information on any of the new cases.

Today, the county had 599 new negative tests reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for a total of 11,386.

The COVID-19 Compass for the county continues to sit in the Severe Risk (RED) category for the spread of the virus in the community.

On Monday, the county said that they were changing the way they notify businesses that appear on their Outbreaks and Investigations page. They said they would only be notifying a business if there was a high-risk exposure to the virus. Medium and low-risk businesses would not be notified unless the exposure involved an employee. Get details of those changes here.

The Outbreaks and Investigations page gives locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited. The health department will update it at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations mentioned on the page on the dates is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

MADISON (WKOW) -- No new deaths to COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, and the percentage of positive tests has dropped to 5.3 percent.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,612 new test results, of which 315--or 5.3 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

DHS also reported 11 new hospitalizations.

Over 525,000 tests have come back negative. 28,054, or 79 percent of those cases have recovered.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

They now have a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show eight people hospitalized with COVID-19. None of them are in need of intensive care.

In the state, there are 237 people hospitalized with the virus. 90 are in intensive care.

Here is a look at the case counts in the region:

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 7 953 2 Crawford 33 2,343 0 Grant 154 5,244 13 Jackson 27 2,726 1 La Crosse 428 11,386 0 Monroe 65 4,299 1 Trempealeau 112 3,323 0 Vernon 35 2,712 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: