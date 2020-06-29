La Crosse Mayor asks you to wear a face mask

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat says there was some confusion after the Wisconsin Supreme Court invalidated the Evers Administration's "Safer at Home" order.

Kabat says that may have reduced concerns about the seriousness of the virus - going from staying at home to no restrictions.

He says a mask is inconvenient, but necessary until we have a vaccine.

Kabat said the city cannot mandate rules beyond its own operations. But, he's asking that you continue something for which, he says, La Crosse is known and that's helping one another.

In this case, he says you can do that by wearing a mask.