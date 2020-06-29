La Crosse Mayor remembers Anthony Fimple

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat is offering condolences to the family of Anthony Fimple.

He also offered his thoughts before a regular, virtual City meeting today, saying Anthony did phenomenal work.

The mayor knows because Anthony worked for WisCorps as part of a group called the Mayor's Crew.

It's a summer employment program designed to develop skills and enhance work ethic through various projects intended to improve the community.

Mayor Kabat described Anthony as a phenomenal role model.

The family thanked emergency workers for providing aid and staying with their son.

They also asked that community members take time to tell their family members to tell them how much you care about them.

Anthony was preparing to leave for Navy Boot Camp. Anthony's father served in the Navy.

Anthony was also an organ donor. So, others will benefit now from his giving nature.