Minnesota reports 315 more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decrease

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 10 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Two of the new cases were in Houston County with one in Winona County.

MDH said two of the people who died were inmates of a jail or prison, and six were residents of long-term care facilities. The other two people who died had lived in private residences, the Department said.

Health officials reported that 1,435 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. The Department said 1,129 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Monday's update that 315 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 35,861 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 3,603 health care workers, MDH said.

Fillmore County has had 25 cases as of Monday with no deaths. Houston County has 23 cases, with Winona has 113 cases with 15 deaths.

Health officials said 31,225 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 592,955 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, MDH said. More than 7,000 newly-completed COVID-19 tests were reported in Monday's update.

Minnesota health officials also reported the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU since early May. Health officials reported that there are 278 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Minnesota, and 140 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU in the state since May 2, when MDH reported 135 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea