Not a washout pattern, but several storm chances exist

Stalling wet pattern…

A stationary front has set up along the northern fringe of the Coulee Region. This has allowed for the rain to circulate with little movement around the Twin Cities. Flash flooding has been a concern for that region overnight as our region remains dry.

As the system breaks apart a few showers and thunderstorms could work our way. Areas mainly north of I-90 will have the more likely chance for heavy rainfall. Good news, our region has had a loss of severe components, which means heavy rain will be our only threat, for now.

Stationary front…

The stationary front, mentioned earlier, will take a slight northerly trend. This will keep the Coulee Region in the vicinity of wet weather. Yet, the region will be located on the drier side as only scattered showers (a few thunderstorms) will be possible. But this possibility will last through Wednesday.

Stuck in a warm pattern…

Not only will the stationary front continue to hold much of Wisconsin in a wet pattern, but the heat sinks in. All week the highs will be flirting with the 90-degree mark. But not only is it the heat, but the humidity will also hold in the 70s. So, the region could expect feel-like temperatures near the 100-degree mark. This will be the week to make sure to be drinking plenty of water and listening to your body!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett