One killed in Baldwin flooding

St Croix County (WQOW) - Flash flooding in made some roads impassable and forced some residents to evacuate their home in western Wisconsin where up to 6 inches of rain fell by Monday.

In Baldwin, one of the hardest hit locations St. Croix County, the flooding has turned fatal.

According to Jeff Klatt with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office tells WQOW one person has died in the flooding.

Klatt says Gary Parent, 70, from Emerald, Wisconsin was west on Highway E when he drove into a flooded area and entered the ditch.

His van filled with water and was submerged.

He was rescued and taken to Western Wisconsin Health where he was pronounced dead.

According to Klatt, United Fire and Rescue was already in the area rescuing several others who had cars submerged in water.

The Associated Press and WQOW contributed to this report.