Potential for reduced penalties regarding marijuana in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - A La Crosse City councilman wants to reduce the penalties for those caught with small amounts of marijuana.

Current law says any person in possession of seven grams of marijuana or less will not face charges, but rather pay a fine.

13th District Councilman Roger Christians wants to see the seven-gram limit moved to 25 grams (still under an ounce).

On Tuesday night, the code of ordinance regarding possession of marijuana will be discussed at the city's Judiciary and Administration Committee.

The reduced fine would be set at $1.

"It seems to me, we could at least reduce the fines to one dollar to send the message that, 'Hey if you gotta do this for personal reasons for your medical situation', we shouldn't be looking down and making this illegal," said Christians.

"We can't change the state law but we can at least reduce the penalty to one dollar," Christians added.

This proposition is already adopted in Wisconsin cities like Madison and Eau Claire.

After the proposition is presented to the committee, it will move to the Common Council for a possible vote in July.