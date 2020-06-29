Stormy weather chances…

Evening t-storms likely…

Heat and humidity is leading to chance of t-storms this evening. A few are roaming to the south of the La Crosse area. This evening will represent the highest chance of heavy rain, hail and gusty winds. Clearing will take place later tonight.

Stormy pattern early this week…

After a dry start to Tuesday there will be a slight chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Higher chances will develop for Wednesday. A slight chance follows for Thursday. Keep an eye on the forecast for updates and possible severe weather. Highs will continue well above average in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity will run high so be ready for sweltering conditions.

Pollen and mold season...

Grass pollen counts will be medium tomorrow and Wednesday, and the mold counts will rise a bit, too. We can thank very wet weather for that increase.

