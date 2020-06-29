G-E-T’s Wenthe named Gatorade Wisconsin Track Athlete of the Year

Galesville, Wis. (WXOW) The canceled spring track and field season is not going without a major award for G-E-T's Davis Wenthe.

Wenthe was named the Gatorade Wisconsin boys track athlete of the year Monday.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic performance to go along with high academic standards.

Wenthe won the 300-meter hurdles at the 2019 WIAA State Meet.

He also took second in the 110 hurdles and 4th in the high jump in division 2.

He was set to have an even bigger season this spring.

Wenthe ran an unofficial time of 36.94 seconds in the 300 hurdles before the COVID-19 cancellations hit.

That would've been a state record.

Wenthe is headed to Wisconsin where he'll compete in the 400 hurdles for the Badgers.