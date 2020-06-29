Two more La Crosse Police officers test positive for COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron confirmed Monday morning that two more officers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the official case count to 3.

He said they learned about the two officers getting the virus late last week.

The city and county health department are working together with the officers to give them support.

Neither was identified.

Chief Kudron said that he and his department are doing everything in their power to maintain safety and cleanliness on the job and that they are working on contact tracing for the officers in order to help minimize the spread of the virus.

Kudron made his comments at a briefing by city officials regarding the effects of COVID-19 on the city and its government.

