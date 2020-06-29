WATCH: Swimming bear with jar on head rescued

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people out fishing saw a unique sight over the weekend -a bear swimming in a lake with a large plastic jar on its head.

Tricia Hurt and her family were out on Marshmiller Lake in Chippewa County when they saw the bear.

She recorded the efforts of Brian and Brady Hurt to manoever their boat up to the bear.

They eventually succeeded in getting the jar off the bear's head.

It eventually was able to make it safely to shore.