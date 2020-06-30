Citizen Action of Wisconsin calls for continued COVID19 relief

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Citizen Action of Wisconsin called on the federal government to provide another round of Coronavirus relief.

Members of Citizen Action of Wisconsin ask for an extension of jobless benefits and payments to those who have seen their work hours cut due to COVID19.

Dr. Rober Kraig, the Executive Director for Citizen Action of Wisconsin, said there would be devastating impacts on the nation if the $600/week stimulus benefit for unemployed workers expires.

"Relief funding needs to continue because this pandemic isn't just something short of a blip," Kraig said.

You can learn more about the Wisconsin CARES Act (Federal Stimulus Bill) here.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin believes the pandemic has created a depression-like impact on employment.