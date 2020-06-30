Contracting COVID-19 and lessons from quarantine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Johnny Wadzinski loves his cars, skydiving, and hitting the river.

All things he's had to put on hold after contracting COVID-19. It started with a bad headache which prompted Wadzinski to reach out to local health care providers. He initially thought it was bad allergies but after questioning by a nurse, Wadzinski was convinced to come in and get tested.

“I was actually quite shocked because I didn’t feel my symptoms anymore," said Wadzinski.

Now on his eighth day of quarantine, the experience has been a rollercoaster from good days with minor symptoms to chest pains, loss of taste and smell, and hours of fatigue.

"I started to get body aches and throughout the course of the week, it got worse again," said Wadzinski.

Johnny is one of 238 active cases in La Crosse County and part of one of the latest waves of double-digit cases. With the Fourth of July holiday this weekend, city leaders continue to repeat the same messages to prevent further spread.

“We all are encouraging our resident to do the right thing by limiting travel, by social distancing, wearing a mask, practicing good hygiene and avoiding groups of people outside," said Mayor Tim Kabat during a Monday press conference.

Wadzinski practiced these precautions daily and still managed to get the virus. He believes he contracted to COVID-19 when he traveled to a COVID-19 hotspot either in La Crosse or in the Wisconsin Dells. As he recovers, Wadsinzki wants people to take this time seriously and keep listening to what public health officials.

"Be careful with what you are doing because it is very easy to contract it, and if you do feel symptoms, call one of those nurses helplines or even the county," said Wadzinski. "If you call one of those nurse's helplines, they’ll walk you through it."

City officials and public health leaders are still unsure if they can mandate the wearing of face coverings due to the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to overturn safer at home.

La Crosse County's COVID-19 compass remains in the severe category.