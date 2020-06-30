Festmaster and Mrs. O reflect on role before COVID

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The pandemic has impacted the Oktoberfest Royal family in a big way.

2019 Festmaster Terry Cowgill says never in his wildest dreams did he imagine his royal role would take place during a pandemic.

Then again, he never imagined he'd be Festmaster.

"My youngest daughter a year or two ago said someday you're gonna be the Festmaster. She was right," said Cowgill.

Cowgill says he has loves being Festmaster even if his duties were cut short.

"You know the funny thing is, you don't know what you're missing. It is a bummer. The Grenadiers have been the biggest ones to go. I mean they feel so bad for all of us," said Cowgill.

Bringing the fest to students was one of Terry's favorite visits. 2019 Mrs. O, Darryle Clott, agrees.

"No one can truly prepare for you what it's gonna be like to be in the royal family. People tell you. You have mentors. It's beyond anything you can imagine," said Clott.

While she has thoroughly enjoyed the ride so far, Clott says she is a little disappointed about missing out on a few things.

"The thing I was most excited about, after going to the rest homes and the schools the week after the fest, nothing could beat that. What I was so excited about were the small-town parades and every single one has been canceled. I was just so excited to sit on a float and wave to all these wonderful people in these small towns," said Clott.

