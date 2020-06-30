Isolated storm chances; Heat continues

Heat and humidity…

The main threat in the forecast through the next week will be the continuous heat and humidity. Today is another day with only a low in the 70s, which won’t let the atmosphere re-balance. So we’ll head right back into the heat today with highs climbing. Clear skies with isolated showers will make it feel even warmer. So, drinking plenty of water is necessary.

Through the rest of the week, there is not much change in the temperatures and dew points forecast. So, making the assumption that it's warm out will be a good assumption to make.

Wet pattern details:

Today: The stationary front continues to keep the disturbance in the region. There could be an isolated storm to pop-up through the afternoon.

With the very moist atmosphere and an active pattern above, it will be hard to limit the chance for storms. So make sure that you are always staying aware and expected a storm from time to time, but it won’t be a washout.

Tomorrow: The stationary front will lose its footing later tonight. This will then allow for the advancement of a cold front from the west. Then showers and thunderstorms will eject into the region during the daytime Wednesday.

Into Weekend: The atmosphere will continue to hold moisture and have chances at weak disturbances. This will then allow for the chance at a few isolated storm events.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett