La Crosse community starts GoFundMe campaign for family of shooting victim

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The La Crosse community is coming together to help the family of Anthony Fimple, who lost his life after a shooting in La Crosse. The fund surpassed its goal of $15,000 in two days. The organizer for the fund, Angela Subjek, says that the funds are going straight to Anthony's family to help with funeral and travel expenses. Subjek says that her goal was to raise money to help alleviate the stress that the Fimple family is going through after the loss of their son.