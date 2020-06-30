16 new La Crosse Co. COVID-19 cases, part of 601 statewide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department added 16 new cases of COVID-19 to their list Tuesday.

The county has now seen a total of 444 cases of the virus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 206 are considered recovered with the remaining 238 considered active cases in the county.

Overall, the county percent positive rate remained at 3.6 percent. Tuesday's rate was 3.1 percent of positive tests.

Two people are currently hospitalized.

The demographics for the cases on Tuesday are: over the weekend and today involve the following age groups as posted by the county:

15-19: 1 male

1 male 20-29: Two females, two males

Two females, two males 30-39: Three males, two females

Three males, two females 40-49: Two females, one male

Two females, one male 70-79: Two males, one female

The health department did not release symptom information on any of the new cases.

Today, the county had 501 new negative tests reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for a total of 11,887.

The COVID-19 Compass for the county continues to sit in the Severe Risk (RED) category for the spread of the virus in the community.

On Monday, the county said that they were changing the way they notify businesses that appear on their Outbreaks and Investigations page. They said they would only be notifying a business if there was a high-risk exposure to the virus. Medium and low-risk businesses would not be notified unless the exposure involved an employee. Get details of those changes here.

The Outbreaks and Investigations page gives locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited. The health department will update it at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations mentioned on the page on the dates is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 12,000 COVID-19 tests were administered since yesterday in Wisconsin, with more than 600 coming back positive.

The Department of Health Services reported 12,180 new test results, of which 601--or 4.7 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

The seven-day average, another measure reported by DHS, continues to rise. The number of cases has gone from 266 to 475 over the past two weeks.

DHS also reported 7 deaths and 39 new hospitalizations.

Nearly 540,000 tests have come back negative since testing began.

Of the positive cases, 22,217, or 79 percent have recovered.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measures what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show nine people hospitalized with COVID-19. None of them are in need of intensive care.

In the state, there are 242 (+5) people hospitalized with the virus. 79 (-11) are in intensive care.

Here is a look at the case counts in the region:

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 7 974 2 Crawford 33 2,354 0 Grant 157 (+3) 5,335 13 Jackson 27 2,792 1 La Crosse 444 (+16) 11,887 0 Monroe 65 4,498 1 Trempealeau 118 (+1) 3,344 0 Vernon 36 (+1) 2,767 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: