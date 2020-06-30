Mayo Clinic advising Delta Air Lines on COVID-19 safety measures

(KTTC) -- Delta Air Lines is partnering with Mayo Clinic to keep customers and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Mayo has designed a testing program for Delta employees. This includes administering diagnostic and serology tests.

Mayo will use the results to recommend changes to Delta's existing policies, and assess any potential risk factors within its workforce.

"There's no organization in the world better equipped than Mayo Clinic to act, essentially, as Delta's medical advisor for safety during COVID-19," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said.

Mayo is also sharing the best practices to prevent employees and customers from contracting COVID-19, including using effective personal protective equipment.

Gianrico Farrugia, the President and CEO of Mayo Clinic, said Mayo's "expertise in infection prevention and control" makes it well-suited to advise Delta during the pandemic.

Delta's chief customer experience officer, Bill Lentsch, said he understands that people may be scared of flying right now. He added that regular employee testing done by Mayo could help ease some of those fears.