Six new Winona Co. COVID-19 cases part of 444 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health and Winona County Health and Human Services said Tuesday that there were six new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

They raise Winona County's total cases to 119 with 15 deaths.

One new case was also reported in Houston County where they've had 24 total cases of the virus.

MDH said six people died in the past 24 hours from the virus.

Health officials reported that 1,441 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. The Department said 1,131 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Tuesday's update that 444 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 36,303 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 3,638 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials said 31,601 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 605,316 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, MDH said.

Figures released by Minnesota health officials continue to show a drop in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU since early May. Health officials reported that there are 270 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, eight fewer than yesterday, and 136 of those hospitalized are in the ICU or a drop of four from Monday. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU in the state since May 2, when MDH reported 135 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea