National Guard hosts free COVID-19 testing in Monroe County

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin National Guard in partnership with the Monroe County Health Dept. and city of Tomah helped administer hundreds of free drive-up COVID-19 tests on Tuesday for residents in the county.

Ages five and up were permitted to receive a nasal swab test if they had a symptom of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Monroe County currently has 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, but officials say they have experienced a slight peak in cases and that having a testing site like this one, will help them get a larger picture of the impact of COVID-19 in the county, "We can get a snapshot of what’s going on in our county right now which helps us better determine where we need to provide services and information out to our community so that we can better serve and protect them", said Tiffany Giesler, a public health nurse for the Monroe County Health Department.

"It’s nice to be able to have a site right here within Monroe County so that we can better serve our personal community and it saves that travel time and again easy access for our residents," said Giesler.

Testing results come back within 24-48 hours.