Oktoberfest canceled

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The cancellation of Oktoberfest will take a significant toll on the economy, an estimated $15 million.

Research conducted by UW-Whitewater's Economic Departments shows that the average Oktoberfest visitor spends $200 attending the festivities. Hotel cancellations will result in a 60 percent decline in room tax cancellations.

Russell Kashian, the Director of the FERC and a Professor of Economics at UW-Whitewater, said next year the festivities look promising.

"It is going to be a tough Oktoberfest this year, but I, as well as others, look forward to Oktoberfest 2021," said Kashian.

Research from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism put La Crosse County 9th among 72 counties for direct visitor spending at $281 million.