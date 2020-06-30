Person hit by train in western Iowa now at Nebraska hospital

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa say a person hit by a train in Council Bluffs has been taken in critical condition to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska. Council Bluffs police say the incident happened late Monday night on the south side of Council Bluffs. First responders called to the area around 10:40 p.m. found a person injured near Union Pacific Railroad tracks and applied pressure to the person’s wounds until an ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Police and the railroad continue to investigate.