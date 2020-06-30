Police: 2nd arrest made in weekend shooting of Keokuk man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Detectives have made a second arrest in the weekend fatal shooting of a Keokuk man whose body was found on a road. police said Tuesday. Des Moines police say that 34-year-old Amanda Gail Wright of Des Moines was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and robbery. Police were called Saturday night to an industrial area east of downtown and found 41-year-old Michael Thurman dead on the road. On Sunday, police charged Andrew James Hall, 27, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He was being held in the Polk County Jail. Police say no additional arrests are expected.