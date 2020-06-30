2020 Loggers ready to debut with a unique skill set

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) We'll get our first look at the 2020 edition of the La Crosse Loggers Wednesday when they take the field at Rockford.

It's the much anticipated season opener.

The Loggers have spent the last 10 days holding a mini spring training of sorts.

Usually, the players have just 2-3 days to get to know one another before jumping right into the season.

But the cancellation of the college season has allowed the team more time together.

Manager Brian Lewis thinks this year's squad has a unique skill set.

"I think they can expect to see a very athletic team. I think they can expect to see the game speed. Our team is going to be a lot quicker, I do believe that. I think we're going to be a little more athletic and talented than we've been out of the gate the last couple years. We're excited to get theses guys on the field and turn them loose," Lewis said.

After two games in Rockford, the Loggers return to The Lumberyard for the home opener on Friday, July 3.